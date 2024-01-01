Instagram Tips: How To Hide Your Stories From Someone? Hint: It's Not Close Friends List

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) You may decide at times not to allow all of your followers to see your Instagram stories. Perhaps you're worried about security or privacy, or you just don't want some individuals to know what you're up to. There's always a way, no matter why.

Thankfully, Instagram allows you to limit who may view your stories directly from within the app. However, this should not be confused with the "Close Friends" list, which is meant to be used only for sharing articles and stories with your closest friends and family. It is an alternative approach that existed before Instagram's Close Friends feature.

Now, let us guide you through the process of restricting certain individuals from viewing your stories:

- Open Instagram, then select your profile from the menu.

- Find and click the hamburger menu located in the upper right corner.

- Choose "Settings and privacy" from the menu.

- Locate the "Hide story and live" setting under the "Who can see your content" section.

In this configuration, choose the particular account that you want to limit access to, and make sure that all tales and lives are hidden from them. Interestingly, you may choose more than one account at once.





By using this strategy, you may exclude some people from seeing your stories without having to add a large number of people to your Close Friends list-which, to be honest, some people may find disturbing. Having said that, you may mute profiles on Instagram as well.

This can come handy if you are not willing to unfollow them, yet want to stop seeing content from thiner account making it to your feed. You can find this 'What you see' section in Instagram settings.

