Gangster Goldy Brar Declared Terrorist By Centre Under UAPA

Gangster Goldy Brar was declared a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the central government on Monday.

According to a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Goldy Brar is connected to the outlawed Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International.

The Home Ministry stated that Goldy Brar is "backed by cross-border agencies and was involved in multiple killings and professes radical ideology, figured in making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom and posting the claims of killings on different social media platforms" .

A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, the Canada-based terrorist had claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022.

In May 2022, Moose Wala was shot and killed in the Mansa region of Punjab. Brar was later identified by the authorities as the murder's mastermind.

Further, the Ministry added that he and his associates have been "conspiring to disrupt the peace, communal harmony and law and order in the State of Punjab through nefarious designs including sabotage, raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings, and other anti-national activities".

The Centre said Goldy Brar has been involved in the smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying them for his violent activities.

The central government believes that he is involved in terrorism and therefore he has been added as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the notification said.

A Red Corner Notice (RCN) for Goldy Brar's extradition was issued by Interpol in June 2022, a few days after the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.