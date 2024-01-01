Postpone RAS Main Exam, Rajasthan CM Urged

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 1 (IANS) Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Monday met Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and requested him to postpone the RAS main examination.

Meena said: "The candidates gave me a memorandum in this regard. They are demanding adequate time for preparation, which is logical. Candidates should get at least three months more time for preparation. The Chief Minister assured that there will be no injustice to the candidates."

"On this occasion, I also demanded the Chief Minister bring the East Rajasthan Canal Project on the ground soon so that the people of 12 districts can get relief,” he added.

--IANS

arc/vd