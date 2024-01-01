An Anime-Style Murder Mystery Unfolds In WHEN THEY ALL FALL

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing releases heart-pounding crime adventure novel set in a vivid, anime-inspired Japanese landscape

Charleston, SC, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In modern Japan, tradition and the neon glow of the city weave together to create a stunning backdrop for this year's most breathtaking murder mystery thriller. In Damian Figueroa's When they all fall, eight young adults have walked together through the brightest and darkest seasons of life. Together since childhood, these companions could never have expected that their lives would undergo a terrifying transformation through one fateful night.

With a ruthless killer on the loose, each member of the group is marked for death. With no clues as to the murderer's motives, the unlikely heroes must lean on their instincts like never before. Their bonds will be tested, their suspicions will grow, and by the end of the night, some of them may not survive.

When they all fall is a non-stop adrenaline ride filled with harrowing fear, action-packed chase scenes, comedy and horror, and twists you'll never see coming. Figueroa leans into classic anime tropes and a Miyazaki-like stylization in his worldbuilding, giving scenes an almost painterly quality within the imagination. Readers will be thrilled, shattered, and put back together all over again by a story that stretches the bounds of genre. This wintery thriller arrives just in time for the holidays.

When they all fall is available for purchase online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble . For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms.

About the Author:

Damian Figueroa writes novels that blend his twin passions for anime and Western storytelling. His work blends suspense with deep emotional insight. Growing up in the bustling center of West Quincy, Massachusetts, his life is a testament to resilience in the face of challenges. Damian believes that stories should bring readers together, and he hopes that his own journey through adversity can inspire others to remain steadfast-because the best stories often emerge from the most unexpected places.

