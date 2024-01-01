(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Map based walking challenge

Wellness Coach Launches Innovative Map-Based Global Walking Challenges, Now Supporting 100+ Languages and Garmin Devices

- D Sharma, CEO of Wellness Coach VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wellness Coach, a leading provider of enterprise wellbeing and preventative care solutions, is proud to announce the launch of an exciting new feature in its platform: Map-Based Global Walking Challenges . This innovative addition allows HR professionals and employees to create and participate in walking challenges across any location in the world, simply by drawing a map or selecting points of interest such as national parks or historical monuments.As the only platform available in more than 100 languages, Wellness Coach is uniquely positioned to offer global walking challenges that cater to a diverse, international workforce. This expansion further underscores the company's commitment to providing comprehensive and inclusive wellness solutions for companies worldwide.The new map-based challenges are designed to encourage physical activity and team building in a fun, engaging way. Participants can track their progress on leaderboards, fostering a sense of community and friendly competition among colleagues.**For 2024, we will be featuring monthly community challenges, here are some of the team challenges planned for 2024 calendar:**Q1 2024: The Community Burn: Ignite and Thrive Fitness Challenge is an exhilarating walking challenge where companies form teams and compete head-to-head in a spirited battle of fitness and camaraderie. Each participating company is represented by a team of employees who come together to ignite their fitness goals and thrive as a unified force.**Q2 2024: The Community Fundraiser: A Walk for Mental Health is a fundraising event in support of the Child Mind Institute. This virtual walk spans 10 iconic U.S. landmarks, symbolizing hope, resilience, and progress in children's mental health. Our goal is to raise awareness and funds for the Child Mind Institute, dedicated to transforming children's lives through mental health care and research, all while encouraging our users to keep taking steps towards their own wellbeing.**Q3 2024: The 2024 Wellness Olympics is an unprecedented move to revolutionize workplace wellness, the first-of-its-kind! This innovative competition invites companies to form teams and engage in a series of wellness-focused activities across seven key categories: Mindfulness, Cardio, Strength, Yoga, Walking, Swimming, and Sleep. Aimed at fostering a balanced approach to both physical and mental health, the Wellness Olympics stands apart in its holistic and inclusive design. Teams will accumulate points in each category, contributing to an overall leaderboard, with top-performing teams in each discipline awarded medals in recognition of their commitment to health and well-being.**Q4 2024: the Community Fundraiser: A Walk for Breast Cancer is our second of its kind, an all-out global effort to raise awareness for the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women worldwide. Given that early detection of this cancer significantly saves lives, Wellness Coach aims to use this walking challenge to help raise much needed funds for Bright Pink, a groundbreaking organization that pushes past awareness and onto intervention.In addition to this new feature, Wellness Coach is excited to announce the integration of Garmin devices into its platform. This integration complements the existing support for Apple Health, Google Health, Apple Watch, and Fitbit, providing users with more options to track their activity and participate in challenges.“2023 was a banner year for Wellness Coach, with billions of steps walked, and more steps walked every month leading to better health for our members. With new ways to encourage our members and support for more devices we continue to prioritize our members' wellbeing ,” said D Sharma, CEO of Wellness Coach.With these new features, Wellness Coach continues to lead the way in providing comprehensive, accessible, and engaging health and wellness solutions for the modern workforce.For more information about Wellness Coach and its new map-based global walking challenges, please visit

