J&K DGP Launches Police Grievance Redressal Portal

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Jan 1 (IANS) J&K's Director General of Police R.R Swain on Monday launched Jammu & Kashmir Police Grievance Redressal Portal "Awaam Se, Awaam Ke Liye" to listen to the issues of citizens and police personnel and to interact with grievance redressal seeker in a more structured and decentralised manner.

In his remarks on the occasion, the DGP said that it is a matter of great happiness that they were able to launch the J&K Police grievance portal on the very first day of the new year.

"The need of launching a new grievance portal is to resolve issues of citizens as well as of our own personnel in a more structured and decentralised manner at one place without being mixed up. At various levels of commanding officers, they will have the authority to check the status of application and can also forward to the concerned and simultaneously receive it back.

"In this portal, one application, if submitted at different offices, can be filtered so as to save the time of citizens, and of the department. I hope that this would be a smart portal which will benefit a large number of people in resolving their issues qualitatively and quantitatively," he said, as per a police statement.

From the complainant's perspective the portal will provide SMS and email confirmation to applicant/complainant, round the clock availability of the portal, and the complainant can track the status of the complaint by providing a unique complaint number (generated at the time of filing complaint) with registered mobile number.

Complainants can also file additional documents and can view status of their complaint, once disposal of complaint takes place SMS and email alert will be received by the complainant.

