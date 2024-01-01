Spoken Word Artist Marc Marcel Set To Release New Album After Near-Fatal Plane Crash

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Second Chance at Life Produces Best Work After Near Fatal Plane Crash

- Marissa Mitchell of FOX News 5 DCLOS ANGELES, CA, LOS ANGELES, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed spoken word artist Marc Marcel is set to unveil powerful new sets of work that nearly cost him his life.On his way to Honolulu and aboard United Flight 328, his life changed forever when the engine exploded, leaving his life and legacy in the balance as the plane was in a race against time, headed for an emergency landing with the engine in flames. In the overhead of that plane was the album Marcel had been working on that past year.“I actually made my peace with everything,” Marcel explains.“I didn't start begging for my life until I realized I had two unreleased spoken word albums in the overheard.”“You are a true artist,” host for FOX News 5 DC, Marissa Mitchell, says about Marcel.“If that was the first thing you thought of.”'Poet Rock Star' will finally see the light of day. The album opens with the audio of the pilot calling into air traffic control for Mayday. With masterfully crafted pieces encapsulating the human spirit's ability to rise above challenges and find solace in creativity, the album stretches the imagination with thought-provoking poems like 'Schizophrenia' and 'These Poems, and evocative narratives such as 'Brushstrokes,' 'The Carpenter,' and '14 Billion Years.'“When I was on that plane, I begged to have the chance to share the art that I am now releasing,” Marcel admits.“I just didn't know the story had only just begun.”In the wake of surviving a near-fatal plane crash, Marcel moved to Los Angeles, where a romantic saga blossomed underneath the Hollywood Sign, filled with poetry, philosophy, and psilocybin. His new memoir 'A Moon Near Venus' chronicles the intensity of the emergency landing and captures his riveting tale of love, art, trauma, prophecy, betrayal, and healing through the power of psychedelics. The book pulsates with profound insight, capturing the artist's gift for painting words into a tapestry of emotions.Marcel is no stranger to adversity. Diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of 10, he is an example of how positive thought can effectively dictate your reality. Entertaining crowds with poetry and stories about his personal experience, such as his time spending Christmas in a Mexican jail cell for trespassing on the Tulum Mayan Ruins in 2012 for the historic winter solstice alignment, he has exceeded the early boundaries brought on by his disability to become one of the most important thinkers of our day.“Stay tuned,” Marcel advises.“My best work is yet to come.” He is also the creator and animator of the philosophical cartoon parody, 'Gurus the Meta Movie,' which is in post-production."Poet Rock Star” will be released nationwide in February, and "A Moon Near Venus" will be revealed sometime in 2024. For more information about Marc Marcel's work, please visit .

Marc Marcel Survives Near Death Plane Crash