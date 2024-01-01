(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports And 25% Discount On Global Market Reports

LONDON, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market has witnessed an unprecedented surge, driven by factors such as the rapid growth of e-commerce, shifting consumer payment preferences, and the competitive landscape among payment service providers. According to the latest buy now pay later market report, the BNPL market is poised for further expansion, projected to reach $1014.82 billion by 2028 at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.6%. The buy now pay later market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $156.58 billion in 2023 to $232.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.3%.



Anticipated Growth Factors in the Forecast Period:

The forecast period, spanning up to 2028, is expected to see exponential growth, propelled by the following factors:

BNPL services are anticipated to expand their footprint to physical retail, broadening their reach.The growth in cross-border e-commerce is set to be a major driver, facilitating global adoption of BNPL services.Traditional retailers are increasingly embracing BNPL services to stay competitive and meet consumer demands.The emphasis on responsible lending and consumer protection is expected to instill trust and further drive BNPL adoption.BNPL as a service, integrated into various financial offerings, is becoming a significant trend.

Emerging Trends in the Forecast Period:

Major trends expected to shape the buy now pay later market in the coming years include:

Seamless integration with point-of-sale systems for a frictionless customer experience.Tailoring BNPL offers to individual consumer preferences for enhanced engagement.Increased collaboration between BNPL providers and merchants for mutual benefit.Incorporating BNPL services into loyalty programs for added customer incentives.The evolution of regulatory frameworks in the BNPL space to ensure responsible practices.

Online Payment Adoption Driving Growth:

The buy now pay later market is expected to benefit significantly from the increasing adoption of online payment methods. Razorpay reported a 569% growth in BNPL transactions in April 2021, underscoring the trend of customers opting for fast and convenient payment options, both online and offline.

Technological Advancements as Growth Catalyst:

Technological advancements play a pivotal role in the BNPL market's growth. Market leaders are leveraging cutting-edge digital services, exemplified by Temenos' AI-driven buy-now-pay-later banking service. This innovative approach enhances transparency, automates judgments, and matches customers with suitable loan offers based on their history.

As the BNPL market continues its rapid expansion, companies can leverage the insights provided in the Global Market Report 2023 to navigate and capitalize on emerging trends. By staying attuned to consumer preferences, embracing technological advancements, and adapting to evolving regulations, players can position themselves for sustained growth in this dynamic market.

