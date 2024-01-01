Drivers' Protest Against New Hit-And-Run Law Triggers Fuel Shortage In MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 1 (IANS) The protest by drivers of commercial vehicles, including trucks and tankers supplying fuels, against the new law that increases the jail term in hit-and-run cases, has affected various services in Madhya Pradesh.

Shortage of fuels -- diesel and petrol -- was reported in several parts of the state. In the capital city Bhopal, many petrol pumps have gone out of stock for the last 24 hours as because of the drivers' protest, fuels are not being supplied at petrol pumps.

Long queues of four-wheelers and bikers have become a common sight at almost all petrol pumps in Bhopal. People are waiting for hours to get fuels. Many of them were approaching petrol pumps fearing that the situation would turn worst if protest continues for the next few days.

Ajay Singh, the chief of Madhya Pradesh Petroleum Association, told media that the new law in hit-and-run cases will apply to all vehicles and not to tankers or trucks alone. "There are problems at some places and people are scrambling to store fuel in panic."

Situation started getting worse since Sunday evening. On Monday, many people were queuing to get fuel so that they can go out to celebrate the New Year.

Ramesh Verma, one of the drivers protesting at Bhopal's Board office, said: "The new law is against the interest of drivers. Drivers don't want to kill anybody, but accidents happen. In such cases, people turn against the driver. We demand that the new law be amended. Drivers can't pay heavy fine imposed against them. The government should consider the life of drivers and their families before framing such rules."

According to the new law, hit-and-run cases will now attract a 10-year jail term and a fine of Rs 7 lakh, said one of the protestors. Road blockades were also seen in some places in the state due to protests.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said that the government would hold a discussion with the representatives of the drivers of the commercial vehicles to resolve the issue.

--IANS

pd/sha