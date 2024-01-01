Karnataka Govt-Owned MSIL Outlets Sell Liquor Worth Rs. 18.85 Crore On Dec 31

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 1 (IANS) The total sales at 1,031 state government-owned MSIL liquor outlets across the state on the last day of 2023 (Dec 31) has been recorded at Rs 18.85 crore.

According to MSIL Managing Director Manojkumar, this is an increase of Rs 4.34 crore as compared to the sales of Rs 14.51 crore on the same day of the previous year (December 31, 2022).

An outlet near Raichur railway station recorded the highest sales of Rs 11.66 lakh, followed by another outlet on the Gunj road of the same city turning sales of Rs 9.96 lakh.

Among the districts, Bengaluru Urban topped the list with sales touching Rs 1.82 crore.

On the same day in the previous year, the district had sold liquor worth Rs.1.35 crore.

The sales at the upgraded first-of-its-kind MSIL Boutique which was inaugurated on Monday at Thimmaiah Road in Basaveshawaranagara touched Rs.3.5 lakh. The same outlet recorded sales of Rs 2.59 lakh on the same day in the previous year.

Total sales of liquor at MSIL outlets in the state on usual days is around Rs 8 crore.

--IANS

