Six-Day Assembly Session In Goa To Commence On Feb 2

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Jan 1 ( IANS) Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai announced on Monday that a six-day session of the Legislative Assembly will commence on February 2.
Legislative Secretary Namrata Ulman has issued a notification in this regard, stating the sixth session of the eighth Legislative Assembly of Goa will have six sittings, from February 2 to 9.
The monsoon session of Goa Assembly had taken place from July 18 to August 10.
--IANS
sbk/arm
MENAFN01012024000231011071ID1107674108
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.