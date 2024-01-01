Six-Day Assembly Session In Goa To Commence On Feb 2

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Jan 1 ( IANS) Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai announced on Monday that a six-day session of the Legislative Assembly will commence on February 2.

Legislative Secretary Namrata Ulman has issued a notification in this regard, stating the sixth session of the eighth Legislative Assembly of Goa will have six sittings, from February 2 to 9.

The monsoon session of Goa Assembly had taken place from July 18 to August 10.

--IANS

sbk/arm