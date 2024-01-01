Spice Up The New Year: Nashville Hot Chicken Heats Up Santa Clarita With Sizzling New Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NHC debuts in Stevenson Ranch, CA on Jan 10, 2024, with free sandwiches and fiery flavors!

STEVENSON RANCH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nashville Hot Chicken Santa Clarita is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its latest franchise location in Stevenson Ranch, Santa Clarita. This much-anticipated event is set to take place on January 10, 2024, at 26894 The Old Rd, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381. Doors will open at 11:00 am, marking a new chapter for NHC, also known as Nashville Hot Chicken , and the Damda Family, the proud franchisees behind this venture.Hot Chicken Santa Clarita : A Dream Realized After Years of AnticipationThe journey to opening this Nashville Hot Chicken Santa Clarita location has been filled with anticipation and challenges, including delays due to the pandemic. However, the resilience and dedication of the NHC team and the Damda Family have finally paid off. This grand opening not only signifies a milestone for NHC as a growing national brand but also represents a significant achievement for the Damda Family on their path to financial freedom.Spicy, Satisfaction: A Gift to the Community of Santa ClaritaNashville Hot Chicken Santa Clarita is more than just a restaurant; it's a commitment to bringing "Spicy, Satisfaction" to the community. The grand opening will be a celebration of this commitment, offering free sandwiches with any order – a perfect opportunity to bring a friend and indulge in the unique flavors that NHC is renowned for. This event is not just a win for NHC but a victory for the city of Santa Clarita, as it welcomes a new culinary landmark to its landscape.NHC's Expansion: A Testament to Quality and Community EngagementThe opening of the Nashville Hot Chicken Santa Clarita location is a testament to NHC's dedication to quality and community engagement. As a brand, NHC has always prioritized not only the taste and quality of its food but also the experience it offers to its customers. The new location in Stevenson Ranch, CA is a reflection of these values, promising an environment where families, friends, and food enthusiasts can gather to enjoy the best of what Nashville Hot Chicken has to offer.Join the NHC Family: Franchise Opportunities and MoreFor those inspired by the story of the Damda Family and interested in exploring franchise opportunities with NHC, visit our franchise section for more information. NHC offers comprehensive support and guidance to its franchisees, ensuring that each location is set up for success and can deliver the exceptional Nashville Hot Chicken experience that customers have come to love.Stay Updated with NHC NewsTo stay updated on all the latest news, including future openings, events, and promotions from Nashville Hot Chicken, visit our news section! Here, you can find a wealth of information about NHC's journey, its community involvement, and how it continues to spread its unique brand of "Spicy, Satisfaction" across the nation.About Nashville Hot Chicken (NHC)Nashville Hot Chicken, known for its signature spicy chicken, has been a culinary sensation, delighting taste buds and bringing communities together. With a focus on quality ingredients, bold flavors, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere, NHC has established itself in the fast-casual dining sector. The brand's expansion into Santa Clarita is a significant step in its mission to share its passion for hot chicken with a broader audience.

Tig M

NHC

+1 213-655-7377

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

TikTok