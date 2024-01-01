Singerlewak LLP - Riding A Wave Into The Aloha State, Singerlewak Combines With Lemke, Chinen & Tanaka

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Diane Hosokawa, Managing Partner at Lemke, Chinen, and TanakaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SingerLewak LLP, a top 100 accounting and consulting firm based in the U.S. since 1959 has announced its intention to combine with Lemke, Chinen & Tanaka . Since 1943 Lemke, Chinen & Tanaka have provided audit, back-office accounting, tax preparation, and compilation services for businesses and individuals and fostered a positive work culture for their employees The combination of SingerLewak and Lemke Chinen & Tanaka will enable SingerLewak to enhance its employee benefit plans and services in the Pacific region .The SingerLewak team has been dedicated to excellence for more than 60 years and strives to remain at the forefront of accounting and business consulting in California, the South and Southwest, and globally in the Pacific Rim region. We offer a diverse range of services that cater to various business sectors and industry specializations, including closely held businesses, not-for-profit organizations, public companies, investor-backed businesses, credit unions, individuals, franchises, international and governmental organizations.“At SingerLewak, we take pride in providing exceptional service. We are constantly exploring new ways to deliver value beyond the traditional accounting firm model. We are thrilled to join forces with Lemke, Chinen, and Tanaka, a well-respected and established firm in the accounting industry. We believe that this combination will benefit our clients, our staff, and our community. We are confident that this is a win-win situation for everyone involved.” Jim Pitrat, Managing Partner at SingerLewak.“For more than 80 years, Lemke, Chinen, and Tanaka have provided our clients with personalized quality service. Combining our operation with the resources of SingerLewak allows our firm to scale our reach and range of services so that we can continue delivering superior value to our clients. We have built valuable relationships with our clients and our community. We are proud to continue this legacy with SingerLewak,” Diane Hosokawa, Managing Partner at Lemke, Chinen, and Tanaka.Lemke, Chinen & Tanaka will retain its name and become Lemke, Chinen & Tanaka, a division of SingerLewak, effective immediately. The office can also be reached by phone at: 808.533.6254.

