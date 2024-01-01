Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Respiratory Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

The Business Research Company's“Respiratory Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the respiratory monitoring devices market size is predicted to reach $2.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

The growth in the respiratory monitoring devices market is due to the rising rate of chronic respiratory diseases. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest respiratory monitoring devices market share . Major players in the respiratory monitoring devices market include Covidien LLC, GE Healthcare Inc., Philips Healthcare, ResMed Corp., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Merck & Co. Inc., Calondo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market Segments

1. By Type: Capnographs, Gas Analyzers, Pulse Oximeters, Peak Flow Meters, Spirometers, Polysomnographs, Others Types

2. By Application: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Infectious Diseases, Asthma, Other Applications

3. By End-User: Laboratories, Hospitals, Home Use

4. By Geography: The global respiratory monitoring devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Respiratory monitoring devices are used to assess the patient's respiratory organs and include patches that are placed on the body to measure respiration and heart rates.

The main types of respiratory monitoring devices are capnographs, gas analyzers, pulse oximeters, peak flow meters, spirometers, polysomnography, and others. Capnographs are monitoring devices that measure the concentration of carbon dioxide in exhaled air and display a numerical readout and waveform tracing. The various applications involved are chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), infectious diseases, asthma, and others that are used by end-users such as laboratories, hospitals, and home use.

