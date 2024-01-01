Youtuber Mrbeast Won’T Upload Videos On Musk’S X Due To Poor Monetisation

(MENAFN- IANS) San Francisco, Jan 1 (IANS) YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast) has snubbed Elon Musk, saying his won't upload his videos on X as doing so would not even fund a fraction of what he spends on making those videos.
When famous X handle DogeDesigner asked MrBeast to upload his latest video on X too, and Musk said 'yeah', the YouTuber replied it is not possible.
"My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn't fund a fraction of it,” MrBeast replied to Musk.
“I'm down though to test stuff once monetisation is really cranking,” said MrBeast, who calls himself X Super Official CEO.
A follower commented:“He told Elon 'You cant afford me lil bro'.
DogeDesigner again requested MrBeast to post his videos on both YouTube and X.
An X user replied:“It would hurt the views on YouTube which would normally make him money to find the videos. Posting on both is a terrible option at scale it's splitting your own market share”.
“Plus the video user interface here is missing a lot of options that YouTube has,” another X user posted.
The tech billionaire is aiming to make X 'an everything app” like China's WeChat and videos are an integral part of his plan.
Musk in October tested video game streaming on the platform. In a 50-minute-long stream, he streamed himself playing the popular online action role-playing game Diablo 4.
