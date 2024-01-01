Fraudster Acting As Marriage Middleman Dupes Family In J&K’S Baramulla

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 1 (IANS) A fraudster who had duped a family in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla by promising marriage for their son has been arrested, police said on Monday.

Police said that a complaint was filed by Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat of Hudpora village in Baramulla, saying that his brother's marriage ceremony was scheduled on December 31, 2023 and the bride was supposed to be from Thana Mandi,Rajouri.

"The families did not know each other and were in touch through a middleman, Sharif Gaasi of Kakapora in Pulwama district and then the middleman had not been responding to their phone calls," an official said, adding that Baramulla police registered an FIR and started investigation.

"The middleman was traced in Srinagar city and during questioning he admitted having cheated the family of Rs 1.18 lakh. He has been arrested and further investigation is now going on," the official added

--IANS

sq/vd