Global Household Type Vacuum Cleaners Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.7% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Household Type Vacuum Cleaners Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Household Type Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The household type vacuum cleaners market is extensively covered in The Business Research Company's“Household Type Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2024 , providing a comprehensive overview. According to TBRC's market projection, the market size for household type vacuum cleaners is anticipated to attain $67.46 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

The increase in the household type vacuum cleaners market is attributed to the growing awareness of hygiene along with an increase in disposable income. Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the household type vacuum cleaners market share. Key players in the household type vacuum cleaners market include AB Electrolux, Miele & Cie. KG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Bissell Inc., and iRobot Corporation.

Household Type Vacuum Cleaners Market Segments

.By Type of Product: Upright, Canister, Central, Robotic, Drum, Wet/Dry, Other Products

.By Mode of Sale: Offline, Online

.By Type of Use: Floor Vacuum Cleaner, Window Vacuum Cleaner, Pool Vacuum Cleaner

.By Operation Mode: Self-Drive, Remote Control

.By Geography: The global household type vacuum cleaners market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Household vacuum cleaner manufacturing refers to the manufacturing of vacuum cleaners, which are home appliances used to remove dirt and soil from carpets, floors, and furniture. Residential vacuums are generally designed for aesthetics, usability, and affordability.

