Network Encryption Market Size Worth USD 8.56 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising number of data breaches and cyber security threats is one of the major factors driving Network Encryption market revenue growth Vancouver, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global network encryption market size was USD 4.06 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising number of data breaches and cyber security threats is the primary factor driving market revenue growth. Network encryption protects network traffic as it travels across the network edge, from intruders, reducing the likelihood of data breaches. Encryption not only secures data or message confidentiality, but it also provides authentication and integrity, demonstrating that the underlying data or messages have not been altered in any way from their original condition. In addition, increasing adoption of (BYOD policies at work is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Personal devices may not have the same level of data backup and recovery procedures but are more secure compared to company-managed devices. Moreover, rising strategic initiatives taken by major companies is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period. For instance, on 15 September 2021, Viasat announced a next-generation encryption storage solution, the Data-At-Rest Cryptography Solid State Drive (DARC-SSD), as the latest addition to Viasat's hardware encryption family, providing secure data protection for government and defense agencies around the world. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ However, lack of knowledge about security threats leads to unregulated devices is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. This might pose a bigger danger if suitable security measures are not implemented, as possibility of containing malware is high. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 4.06 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.8% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 8.56 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Encryption type, component, encryption protocol, organization size, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Thales GROUP, CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., Juniper Networks, Inc., CERTES NETWORKS, INC., Rohde & Schwarz, Atos SE, ADVA Optical Networking, Nokia, Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., and Viasat, Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global network encryption market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective network encryption products in the market. Some major players included in the global network encryption market report are:



Thales GROUP

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

CERTES NETWORKS, INC.

Rohde & Schwarz

Atos SE

ADVA Optical Networking

Nokia

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. Viasat, Inc.

Strategic Development



On 15 August 2023, MongoDB, Inc. announced the general release of MongoDB Queryable Encryption, a first-of-its-kind technology that enables organizations encrypt sensitive data when it is queried and in use on MongoDB. MongoDB Queryable Encryption significantly reduces the risk of data exposure for organizations and increases developer productivity by providing built-in encryption capabilities for highly sensitive application workflows, such as searching employee records, processing financial transactions, or analyzing medical records, all without the need for cryptography expertise. On 11 January 2022, Kiteworks, which governs and protects sensitive digital Content moving within, into, and out of global enterprises, acquired Totemo, which is one of the leading email encryption gateway provider used by various largest multinational corporations in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Through this acquisition, the company expanded its email functionality from user or plug-in activation within the platform into mail client natively. This ensures that any sensitive digital material transmitted and received through email is automatically covered.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The symmetric encryption segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global network encryption market in 2022. This is because symmetric encryption is quick, efficient, and easy to set up and can encrypt enormous volumes of data such as files, messages, or databases. Data is scrambled using symmetric encryption techniques so that it cannot be understood by anybody who does not have the secret key to decrypt. Once the message has been delivered to appropriate recipient who has the key, the algorithm reverses its action and returns the message to its original readable form. The secret key used by both the sender and recipient could be a specific password/code or a random string of letters or numbers created using a secure Random Number Generator (RNG). For banking-grade encryption, the symmetric keys must be generated with a RNG that has been certified in accordance with industry standards such as FIPS 140-2. The hardware segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global network encryption market during the forecast period. This is because main advantage of hardware encryption is that it does not require installation on host computer's operating system, which implies that even if operating system is hacked, hardware encryption mechanisms will keep data secure. Network encryption hardware, such as dedicated encryption appliances and Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), offers several significant benefits for organizations looking to secure their data and communications. Network encryption hardware is often scalable, allowing organizations to expand their capacity to meet rising demand without compromising security or performance.



The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global network analytics market in 2022. This is due to increasing use of 5G network enabled devices to be connected at faster speeds and with larger bandwidth, which can led to increase in cybersecurity attacks. According to research, the U.S. was target of 46% of cyberattacks in 2020. In addition, rising product launches by major companies is also expected to drive market market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period. On 7 May 2020, Zoom acquired Keybase, which is a startup with encryption expertise. Keybase has been previously been involved in building encryption products including secure file sharing and collaboration tools, which is expected to provide Zoom some security credibility. All paying accounts will have access to an end-to-end encrypted meeting mode. Logged-in users will generate public cryptographic identities, which will be saved in a repository on Zoom's network and can be used to build trust relationships among meeting attendees.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

Emergen Research has segmented the global network encryption market on the basis of encryption type, component, encryption protocol, organization size, end-use, and region:



Encryption Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Symmetric Encryption





Triple Data Encryption Standard (Triple Des)





Advanced Encryption Standard (AES)





Blowfish





Twofish



International Data Encryption Algorithm (IDEA)



Asymmetric Encryption





Rivest-Shamir-Adleman (RSA)

Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC)

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Hardware



Platform



Solutions & Services





Advisory Services





Integration and Implementation Services





Training and Support Services

Managed Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Led Network Encryption



Holographic Network Encryption

Laser Network Encryption

Encryption Protocol Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Transport Layer Security (TLS)/ Secure Socket Layers (SSL)



Internet Protocol Security (IPSEC)



Secure Shell (SSH)



Pretty Good Privacy (PGP)



Secure/Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions (S/MIME)

Kerberos

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Telecom and Information Technology (IT)



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



Government



Media & Entertainment



Manufacturing



Healthcare

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)



North America





U.S.





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





UK





Italy





Spain





Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





India





Japan





South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America





Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Smart Elevator Market , By Component (Control System, Maintenance System, Communication System), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Institutional), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Consumer Identity and Access Management Market By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Vertical and By Region Forecast to 2032

Internet of Things in Smart Cities Market , By Offering (Solutions, Services), By Application (Smart Transportation, Smart Building, Smart Utilities, Smart Citizen Services), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Mobile Mapping Market By Application (Road Surveys, Topographic Mapping, 3D Modelling, Asset Management, Others), By Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Real Estate, Government, Manufacturing), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Event Management Software Market , By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises), By End-Use (Event Organizers & Planners, Corporate), and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: ...

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: insights

Read our Press Release @ press-release/global-network-encryption-market