Red Dot Sight Market Size Worth USD 96.9 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising demand for advanced aiming solutions in defense and military applications is one of the major factors driving Red Dot Sight market revenue growth Vancouver, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global red dot sight market size was USD 59.8 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for advanced aiming solutions in defense and military applications is the primary factor driving market revenue growth. A red dot sight is a weapon optic that projects a brilliant dot-shaped reticle at 1x magnification and provides a clearer field of view and a more exact point of aim. In addition, rising number of companies launching new red dot sight products is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 18 July 2023, SIG SAUER Electro-Optics launched the ROMEO-X series of optics. The ROMEO-X line of red-dot sights was available in two models, ROMEO-X Compact for micro-compact pistols, such as P365 and ROMEO-X Pro, for full-size pistols including P320 to fit micro-compact pistols, and a Pro version (ROMEO-X Pro), to fit full-size pistols. These models will feature distortion-free aspheric glass with a patent-pending Beryllium Copper flexure-arm adjustment system, in 7075 aircraft-grade aluminum housing with machined anti-reflection grooves on shooter facing surfaces. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Moreover, increasing investments in R&D activities and collaborations with defense technology manufacturers is another factor driving market revenue growth. For instance, on 23 March 2021, SIG SAUER, Inc. stated that the Delaware State Police has adopted SIG SAUER P320RXP Pistols with a factory-installed SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMEO1Pro red dot sight. The SIG SAUER P320 RXP handgun is a 9mm striker-fired pistol featuring a factory installed ROMEO1PRO Open Reflex sight and suppressor height backup sights, an ambidextrous slide catch lever, a reversible magazine catch, and modular polymer grip module in small, medium, and large sizes. However, red dot sights are relatively expensive compared to traditional iron sights, which could restrain market revenue growth. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 59.80 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 5.0% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 96.94 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product type, sight type, technology, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Aimpoint️ AB, TRIJICON INC., SIG SAUER Inc, EOTECH, LLC, Leupold & Stevens, Inc., Vortex Optics, HOLOSUN, Burris Company, Bushnell, and STEINER-Optik GmbH Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global red dot sight market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective red dot sight products in the market. Some major players included in the global red dot sight market report are:



Aimpoint️ AB

TRIJICON INC.

SIG SAUER Inc.

EOTECH, LLC.

Leupold & Stevens, Inc.

Vortex Optics

HOLOSUN

Burris Company

Bushnell STEINER-Optik GmbH

Strategic Development



On 1 August 2023, Trijicon, Inc., the global provider of revolutionary aiming solutions to the military, law enforcement, and self-defense enthusiasts, introduced the new Trijicon RCR or Ruggedized Closed Reflex. The RCR is an extremely durable closed emitter optic that fits the stringent requirements for military and law enforcement applications that require a small, sealed emitter optic. On 25 February 2022, Aimpoint, the premier manufacturer and inventor in red dot sighting technology, announced the debut of all-new Aimpoint Duty RDSTM sight. This high-grade reflex optic provides Aimpoints' top product quality in a small packaging at a low cost. The Duty RDSTM features a bright, sharp 2 MOA dot that is suited for close-range target engagements.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The tube-style red dot sight segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global red dot sight market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for tube sights as these tubes offer tighter minutes of angle and the more enclosed sight picture aids in focusing on distant targets. In addition, quick target acquisition capability of tube-style red dot sights is another factor driving revenue growth of this segment. The unlimited eye relief allows shooters to maintain a natural and comfortable shooting posture while acquiring targets rapidly. In addition, these tube sights are compatible with a wide variety of rifles and heavy machine guns, making these versatile and easily interchangeable among different firearms. The non-magnified red dot sight segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global red dot sight market during the forecast period. This is due to rising use of non-magnified red dot sights owing to their parallax-free design, which ensures that the reticle remains on target regardless of the shooter's head movement or eye position. Non-magnified red dot sights provide rapid target acquisition, as a result allows users to engage threats quickly and accurately, especially in close-quarters combat scenarios.



The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global red dot sight market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for red dot sights as these provide a simple and intuitive aiming system, enhancing accuracy and precision for users. The illuminated red dot allows for quick target acquisition, making these popular for both professional and recreational shooters. In addition, rising product launches by major companies is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period. On 16 February 2021, Eotech launched G43 and G45 magnifiers from EOTECH are ideal companions for EOTECH HWS units, effectively transforming these into close to medium-range weapon sighting systems. The G43 and G45 magnifiers was available in a Flat Dark Earth (FDE) color option to complement the widely used FDE-colored optics and firearms. These magnifiers come with a Switch-to-Side magnifier mount that features a secure, adjustable, and quick-detach lever. The ambidextrous design allows for easy switching to either the right or left side to accommodate the shooter's preference.

Emergen Research has segmented global red dot sight market on the basis of product type, sight type, technology, application, end-use, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)



Tube-Style Red Dot Sight





Basic Tube Red Dot Sights





Multi-Reticle Tube Sights



Solar-Powered Tube Sights



Open Reflex Red Dot Sight





Standard Open Reflex Sights





Quick-Release Mount Reflex Sights



Night Vision Compatible Reflex Sights



Enclosed Reflex Red Dot Sight



Prismatic Red Dot Sight





Fixed Magnification Prism Sights





Variable Magnification Prism Sights



Compact Prism Sights Others



Sight Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)



Non-Magnified Red Dot Sight

Magnified Red Dot Sight

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)



Led Red Dot Sight



Holographic Red Dot Sight

Laser Red Dot Sight

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)



Military Application



Law Enforcement Application



Sports and Recreational Shooting



Hunting



Civilian Defense and Security

Other Applications

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)



Business to Business (B2B) Distribution Channels



Retailers

Wholesalers Online Retailers







Aftermarket Support



Service Centers

Technical Assistance Spare Parts Supply







Commercial End-Use



Shooting Sports Enthusiasts

Hunting Equipment Retailers Shooting Range Operators







Business to Government (B2G) Government Agencies



Defense Procurement Agencies

Law Enforcement Agencies Paramilitary Organizations







Military End-Use



Armed Forces

Special Operations Units Homeland Security







Government Contracts



Large-Scale Procurement Contracts Defense Modernization Initiatives



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)



North America





U.S.





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





UK





Italy





Spain





Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





India





Japan





South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America





Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Homeland Security Projects

