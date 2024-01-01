Ethylene Glycol Market Size Worth USD 27.43 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ethylene glycol market size was USD 16.74 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Key drivers include the escalating demand from textile and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) resin industries, coupled with the growing adoption of bio-based ethylene glycols and ethylene glycol in diverse industrial applications. Ethylene glycol, a high-productive volume chemical, plays a vital role in various high-tech industries such as textile, packaging, automotive, Oil & Gas, transportation, medical, and more. Recognized for its exceptional density and low volatility properties, ethylene glycol finds extensive use, particularly in the production of PET components.

The rising demand for textile and PET resin industries, driven by the popularity of packaging materials and the need for prolonged food product storage, is a significant growth factor. The demand for PET resin is expected to grow at approximately 2.1% year on year until 2030, creating opportunities for manufacturers to meet the burgeoning demand. Despite the positive outlook, challenges such as fluctuating raw material costs and high manufacturing expenses pose potential constraints. Ethylene glycol's toxic nature necessitates careful handling, and its resource-intensive manufacturing process contributes to elevated operational expenses. This, in turn, may impact the competitiveness of ethylene glycol in the market.

In 2022, the monoethylene glycol segment held the largest revenue share in the global ethylene glycol market. Monoethylene glycol's dominance is attributed to its increasing demand in the production of polyester resins and textile fibers. Its versatility is evident in applications ranging from engine coolants to latex-based paint formulations. The ethylene oxide segment is anticipated to witness steady and fast revenue growth in the global ethylene glycol market. Ethylene oxide, a colorless and flammable gas, plays a crucial role in ethylene glycol production due to its high reactivity and stability. Manufacturers are investing in Research & Development (R&D) to provide tailored products aligned with specific application needs.

The polyester fibers segment is expected to contribute significantly to the global ethylene glycol market's revenue share. The rising adoption of polyester fibers in textiles and automotive industries is driving the demand for ethylene glycol. Its properties, including resistance to chemicals and moisture-wicking, make it an ideal material for sportswear and outdoor clothing.

The textile segment is projected to experience moderately fast revenue growth, fueled by the increasing demand for polyester fibers in the clothing industry. Ethylene glycol's low toxicity and corrosion resistance contribute to enhanced lifespan and improved production of PET resins and textiles.

The Asia Pacific emerged as the leading revenue contributor in 2022, driven by the growing adoption of glycol in automotive industries, particularly in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. North America is expected to register the fastest revenue growth, supported by the rising demand for PET resins in packaging industries, notably in the U.S. and Canada. Meanwhile, the European market is poised for considerable growth due to the expanding textile industries in countries like the UK, Germany, and France.

The global ethylene glycol market is on a trajectory of significant growth, fueled by diverse applications across industries. While challenges such as raw material costs and manufacturing expenses persist, the market's resilience and adaptability are evident in the continued innovation and strategic partnerships among key players. The forecast period presents opportunities for manufacturers to capitalize on the rising demand for ethylene glycol, particularly in the dynamic textile and PET resin sectors.

Scope of Research