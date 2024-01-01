Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Size Worth USD 3.20 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global waterproof breathable textile market size was USD 1.95 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The surge is attributed to the escalating demand in the sportswear and activewear industry, increased adoption in construction, and a growing awareness of fitness and outdoor sports. Waterproof breathable textiles, known for shielding against rain, snow, and wind, are integral in various applications, including garments, footwear, gloves, and protective clothing.

Industry Dynamics

The sportswear and activewear sector, experiencing a boom due to a rising interest in outdoor sports, is a significant driver for the market. Manufacturers are witnessing increased demand for waterproof breathable textiles in the production of jackets and sweatshirts. Toray Industries, Inc., for instance, has rebranded its Dermizax fabric to cater to the burgeoning activewear industry, offering varieties such as Dermizax Protect, Dermizax Balanced, and Dermizax Breathe.

However, challenges such as the volatile cost of breathable textiles and the availability of substitutes pose hurdles to market growth. The intricate manufacturing process, involving advanced technology and skilled labor, contributes to higher operational expenses, leading industries to explore cost-effective alternatives.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

Raw Material Insights

Polyurethane emerges as the dominant raw material, accounting for the largest revenue share in 2022. The segment's growth is fueled by its demand in rainwear, sports garments, and accessories. Polyurethane's durability and waterproof properties make it a preferred choice, with manufacturers investing in research and development for tailored products.

Textile Insights

In terms of textiles, the membrane segment claims the largest revenue share in 2022. This growth is attributed to the membrane's application in producing sports apparel, cycling garments, and backpacks. Membrane technology provides precise control over liquid and wind, making it crucial in industries like military and defense, where ultra-waterproof breathable textiles are imperative.

Application and End-Use Insights

The garment segment leads in application, driven by the adoption of waterproof breathable textiles in jackets, rain pants, hats, gloves, socks, and shoes. Garment industries benefit from the fabric's durable water repellency, making it ideal for cold weather expeditions, military wear, and law enforcement.

The medical segment, within end-use categories, is poised for significant revenue growth. The use of waterproof breathable textiles in modern wound dressings, offering water and wind resistance, proves advantageous in the medical sector. The material's breathability and insulation capacity contribute to its versatility in surgical, bed ware, and wound manufacturing.

Regional Overview

In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region secured a larger revenue share, driven by the adoption of comfortable and high-performance apparel in outdoor activities, especially in the U.S. and Canada. North America accounted for the largest share, with companies like WL Gore & Associates introducing PFAS-free fabric waterproofing technology.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid revenue growth, propelled by technological advancements in textile products and the growing demand for health and fitness-related products. Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd.'s recent development of a self-adjusting fabric for sports and outdoor use aligns with the region's preference for innovative textile solutions.

Europe is expected to register modest growth, with increasing demand for waterproof breathable textiles in outdoor recreational activities. The growing garment industry, driven by health awareness and the expansion of e-commerce, contributes to the rising demand for these materials.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ \

Scope of Research