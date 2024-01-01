Expandable Microspheres Market Size Worth USD 1,459.9 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global expandable microspheres market size was USD 626.7 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. In a recent market research report, the global expandable microspheres market is witnessing significant growth, driven by their lightweight properties and versatile applications in industries such as automotive, construction, sports, leisure, and consumer goods. The demand for expandable microspheres is expected to surge in the construction sector, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% until 2030.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

Key Market Trends:

Construction Industry Boosts Demand:

Expandable microspheres, known for their durability and lightweight nature, are becoming indispensable in the production of building components.

Manufacturers are experiencing increased orders and sales volumes due to the pivotal role played by expandable microspheres in meeting rising demands in the construction sector.

Industry Milestone:

On October 30, 2023, Nouryon, a global specialty chemical company, announced the commencement of volume production at its new Expancel expandable microsphere facility in Green Bay, Wisconsin, U.S. This facility aims to better serve North American customers in various industries.

Challenges and Restraints:

Volatile manufacturing costs and intricate production processes pose challenges to the market's revenue growth.

Limited mechanical strength and high swelling pressure require precise manufacturing procedures, contributing to increased operational costs.

The use of toxic chemicals in the expansion process and the need for stringent quality control measures further impact production costs.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Market Segmentation:

Type Insights:

Dry Expandable Microspheres Segment Leads: In 2022, the dry expandable microspheres segment dominated the market, driven by increased demand in construction, packaging, and medical materials. These microspheres, effective in dissipating moisture, find applications in ensuring optimal performance and longevity in various industries.

Product Insights:

Rapid Growth in Lightweight Fillers: The lightweight fillers segment is anticipated to witness steady revenue growth, especially in the construction industry. Lightweight fillers offer increased safety, reduced side effects, and precise control over the construction process, contributing to reduced weight and enhanced insulation.

Application Insights:

Building and Infrastructure Dominate: The building and infrastructure segment is expected to hold a significant revenue share due to the widespread adoption of expandable microspheres in constructing high-rise buildings, bridges, and tunnels. The microspheres' fire resistance and strength make them a preferred choice in the construction industry.

End-Use Insights:

Moderate Growth in Automotive Sector: The automotive segment is projected to experience moderate revenue growth, driven by the demand for lightweight fillers. Incorporating expandable microspheres in vehicles enhances fuel efficiency and acoustic performance, contributing to design flexibility and innovation.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Leads: The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, driven by the adoption of lightweight fillers in construction industries, particularly in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Government regulations promoting green buildings further contribute to market growth.

North America Fastest Growing: North America is expected to register the fastest revenue growth, with the U.S. and Canada driving demand in the construction sector. The region's focus on multifamily construction and substantial spending in the construction industry propel market growth.

Europe's Considerable Share: Europe is poised to account for a considerable revenue share, fueled by the increasing need for lightweight materials in countries like the UK, Germany, and France. The automotive industry, a significant market for lightweight materials, is driving the demand in the region.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Scope of Research