Lisa Jenkins And Kingdom Builder's Family Life Center Celebrate 10 Years Of Advocacy And Mentorship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lisa JenkinsCOLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, USA, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kingdom Builder's Family Life Center (KBFLC), founded by Lisa Jenkins, proudly marks its 10th year of dedicated service to the Colorado Springs community. This milestone was celebrated with a 10th Anniversary Gala in October, where supporters gathered to honor the organization's impactful work over the past decade.At the heart of KBFLC's mission is the commitment to providing safe and secure housing for domestic violence victims and sexual assault survivors. Recently, the organization achieved a significant milestone, receiving approval for five federal grants. These grants will enable KBFLC to offer 6 months to a year of housing to those affected by domestic violence, ensuring they have a supportive environment to heal and rebuild their lives.In October 2023, KBFLC hosted the "Changing the Narrative" conference, a vibrant two-day event that united 100 eager participants with 26 renowned presenters from across Colorado Springs. The conference aimed to create a platform for open dialogue, education, and empowerment, encouraging individuals to foster an inclusive and transformative community.Looking ahead to 2024, Lisa Jenkins aims to become a household name by expanding her reach through speaking engagements. Lisa's passion for empowering others extends beyond her role as a community leader. She plans to launch her self-titled podcast "I am Lisa Jenkins," where she will candidly discuss her experiences as a mother of 8, her 20-year marriage, and share insights from her inspiring biography that she is currently working on.Through her relentless dedication and desire to make a positive impact, Lisa continues to inspire and uplift those she serves. KBFLC remains committed to its mission of transforming lives, as it will be relaunching its Project Right Direction Program in 2024 relaunch reaffirms KBFLC's unwavering commitment to its mission of transforming lives, ensuring every young person has the tools and guidance to navigate their unique path."As 2023 bows out, I stand on the stage of gratitude, applauding the lessons learned in its intricate dance of highs and lows. With newfound awareness, resilience, faith, and self-care as my partners, I step into 2024, ready for the next empowering chapter of growth and blessings."You can learn more about Lisa Jenkins and Kingdom Builder's Family Life Center and on social media @iamlisajenkins07.

Clorissa Wright

Synergy PR Services

...