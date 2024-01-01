Brazil Charts New Course In China Relations, Expert Says

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil is setting a course for its future relations with China under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.



Valéria Ribeiro, a renowned economist and professor at the Federal University of ABC (Ufabc) , shared her insights with Xinhua.



She revealed the government's plan to deepen ties with China, aiming to secure investments that spur national and Chinese corporate growth.



This year marks a fresh start in Brazil-China relation , Ribeiro observed. However, she noted that it's too soon for a complete evaluation.



The success of this initiative hinges on Lula's broader development strategies. Brazil has historically lacked a clear approach to China, Ribeiro pointed out.



She argued for a cohesive national development plan to guide international strategies. The current shift towards understanding China's potential role in Brazil's growth is pivotal.







Ribeiro highlighted the past focus on agribusiness between the two nations. She urged expansion into other sectors, like industry, under Lula's comprehensive economic policy.



This policy explores areas such as energy transition and technological development. Yet, she warned of potential fiscal and economic risks.



She praised China for its well-articulated plans for Latin America, including Brazil. China's journey from seeking resources to aspiring for technological leadership is well-charted.



Ribeiro emphasized the significance of Latin America to China, not only for investments but as a vast consumer market.



She pointed to Huawei and Alibaba's growing operations in Brazil as evidence.



Finally, Ribeiro stressed that Brazil needs to embrace and capitalize on China's evolving goals.



This means engaging in technology partnerships and recognizing Latin America's role in China's global ambitions.



She suggested possible collaborations in infrastructure and market expansion.



Understanding and leveraging these dynamics is crucial for Brazil's strategic positioning and growth.

