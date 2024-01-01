(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Early Sunday in Curitiba's Parolin area, a violent conflict erupted, leaving seven people dead.



This tragic event unfolded in the regional capital of Paraná , a southern Brazilian city. Local media, citing Military Police reports, relayed the news of the casualties.



The incident began after residents heard over 50 gunshots, signaling trouble in the streets.



Reports described individuals, likely criminals, armed with high-caliber weapons roaming the neighborhood. The Military Police responded to these alarming reports around 4:30 AM.



Upon their arrival, police officers faced immediate gunfire. Members of the 12th Military Police Battalion engaged in a fierce gun battle.



The exchange resulted in the death of seven suspects. No officers were injured in the incident.



The confrontation was more than a random act of violence. It stemmed from a territorial dispute among drug gangs.







These groups were fighting for control over a key drug distribution point in Parolin.



During the subsequent police operations, more clashes occurred. The Special Nature Patrol Battalion (BPRONE) joined the efforts.



Their search led to more encounters, adding to the death toll. Among the dead, four were armed with pistols and ample ammunition.



One wore a ballistic vest equipped with an advanced magazine.

Territorial Drug War in Brazil's Curitiba Ends in Seven Fatalities

The police's discovery included 10 firearms, two bulletproof vests, AK-47 ammunition, and conversion kits for handguns.



These findings indicated the gang rivalry's serious nature and preparedness for conflict. Tenente Jonas da Silva Amaral from BPRONE highlighted the intensity of the local drug war.



He mentioned that the gangs had escalated their actions, even setting fire to houses in the area earlier in the week.



The aftermath of these events will lead to a thorough investigation. The Military Police have announced an Internal Inquiry to examine the incidents.



Their findings will be forwarded to the Public Ministry for further legal action.



This event in Curitiba underscores the ongoing challenges of drug-related violence and the efforts of law enforcement to maintain public safety in the face of such threats.

