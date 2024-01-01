Major Earthquake And Tsunami Alert In Japan

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Monday, a powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Japan's Sea coast, disrupting festivities and setting off tsunami warnings in Ishikawa Prefecture.



This 'Reiwa 6 Noto Peninsula Earthquake' brought considerable chaos and destruction.



Tsunamis followed, impacting several shores, notably at Wajima Port , with waves surpassing 1.2 meters.



A significant blaze also broke out in Wajima city. Originating from a shallow point in Noto, Ishikawa, this quake led to persistent tremors.



Authorities responded with tsunami alerts across various Sea of Japan prefectures. Even distant Tokyo felt the quake around 4:10 p.m., experiencing intense tremors.



The quake's influence extended from the northeast's Aomori Prefecture to the southwest's Kyushu.







Prime Minister Fumio Kishida immediately called for evacuations in endangered areas. The shallow epicenter raised alarms for possible additional quakes.



Similar intensity quakes have historically occurred, like Hokkaido's in 2018.



The Meteorological Agency cautioned about more severe quakes possibly hitting the affected areas soon.



In Wajima, the quake ignited a large fire and caused widespread damage, leaving around 32,500 homes without power.



The quake also led to injuries across several prefectures, with some individuals hospitalized due to falls and debris impact. Tsunamis additionally touched Toyama and Niigata.



Despite the quake, nuclear facilities reported no abnormalities.



Reacting swiftly, the government set up a crisis center in Tokyo to manage evacuation efforts, assess damages, and coordinate rescue operations.



In response, East Japan Railway Co. suspended services on key Shinkansen lines to ensure passenger safety.



As Japan grapples with this crisis, the nation remains alert, with a focus on recovery and preparedness for potential aftershocks.

