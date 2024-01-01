Physical Vapor Deposition Market Size Worth USD 46.15 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) market is witnessing robust growth, reaching a market size of USD 22.95 Billion in 2022 and projected to maintain a rapid revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period. Key drivers include the growing adoption of digitization solutions, increased demand for surgical and biomedical devices, and the use of low-E glass in construction and automotive industries.

Driving Forces

PVD, a process where matter is vaporized from solid or liquid states and transported in a vacuum or low-pressure gaseous environment, is gaining traction across various industries. Its applications span electronics, semiconductors, aerospace, aviation, solar energy, and medicine. The demand for digitization solutions, especially in the semiconductor industry, has contributed to the market's momentum, with PVD playing a crucial role in meeting the rising demand for the electronics sector.

In June 2023, Intlvac Thin Film initiated the sale of thin film solutions to the fuel cell research and manufacturing sectors, showcasing the potential to decrease the utilization of costly noble metals in fuel cell construction by approximately 90%.

Challenges

While the market is thriving, challenges such as high manufacturing costs, fluctuating raw materials, and substantial capital investments pose obstacles. The complexity and resource-intensive nature of the PVD manufacturing process contribute to higher operational expenses, potentially affecting the market's competitiveness.

Type Insights

The equipment segment dominated the global PVD market in 2022, holding the largest revenue share. The rising demand for film deposition devices used for thermal evaporation, sputtering, and arc vapor deposition drove this growth. PVD equipment, known for its resistance to corrosion and stability, is crucial for coating equipment, safeguarding against degradation over time.

Industry Collaborations

In June 2023, Oerlikon Balzers entered into a ten-year agreement with ITP Aero, leveraging their advanced industrialization and expertise to apply a new high-temperature wear-resistant coating to components of Pratt & Whitney Canada PW800 turbofan engine, showcasing the versatility of PVD technology.

Product Insights

The sputter deposition segment is expected to witness fast revenue growth in the PVD market, driven by its capability to produce deposit films of elemental material with high composition precision. This is particularly valuable in the semiconductor industry for integrated circuit processing.

Innovation in Coatings

Oerlikon Balzers set a new industry standard with BALIQ TISINOS PRO, a PVD coating developed specifically for materials with hardness up to 70 HRC, improving wear resistance when machining hardened steel.

Application Insights

The microelectronics segment is poised to account for a significant revenue share in the global PVD market, attributed to the rising adoption of PVD in the consumer electronics industry. PVD provides stability, uniformity, corrosion resistance, and durability, making it an ideal material for microelectronic components.

End-Use Insights

The medical segment is expected to register moderate revenue growth in the global PVD market due to the increasing demand for surgical and biomedical devices. PVD's anti-corrosion and high wear-tear properties make it an ideal solution for enhancing the lifespan and performance of medical tools.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific market led the global PVD market in 2022, driven by increasing adoption of microelectronics and semiconductors, especially in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The North America market is anticipated to register the fastest revenue growth, fueled by the rising demand for medical products, particularly in the U.S. and Canada. In Europe, the PVD technology market is expected to account for a considerable revenue share, driven by its use in microelectronics and solar applications.

