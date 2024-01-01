Quake Rattles Japan, Tsunami Warnings Issued

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 rocked a wide area on the Sea of Japan coast Monday prompting authorities to issue tsunami warnings and instruct people in vulnerable regions to evacuate, according to Kyodo news agency.

The quake, which also shook buildings in central Tokyo, occurred around 4:10 p.m. (local time), registering a maximum 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, as cited by the Japanese news agency website.

A tsunami measuring 1.2 meters or higher reached Wajima Port in the region.

Large cracks were seen on the ground in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, after the strong earthquake rocked a wide area on the Sea of Japan coast in central Japan.

There were six cases of people being buried alive due to collapsed houses in Wajima on the peninsula, the central government said. A large-scale fire also broke out in the city following the quake, while several other municipalities reported collapsed houses.

The quake was felt in a wide area from Hokkaido in northern Japan to the Kyushu southwestern region. Tsunami warnings and advisories were issued for prefectures on the Sea of Japan side.

The quake's epicenter was in the Noto region, prone to major earthquakes. Its depth was very shallow, according to the weather agency.

Several injuries were reported, including two women who were taken to hospitals after falling or being hit by falling objects in Awara, Fukui Prefecture, local authorities said. A woman in her 80s in Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, fell while evacuating and suffered a head injury.

A total of more than 51,000 people in five prefectures were instructed to evacuate, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

"No abnormalities were reported at nuclear plants in the country after the earthquake," said the Japanese government, as cited by Kyodo, which set up an emergency response office at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged people living in regions under a tsunami warning to "evacuate immediately," according to the Japanese news agency.

Japan is classified as one of the nations mostly prone to strong quakes.

On March 11, 2011, a fiery quake and subsequent tsunami initiated a severe nuclear accident at the Fukushima nuclear plant. Three of the six reactors at the plant sustained severe core damage and released hydrogen and radioactive materials. (end)

