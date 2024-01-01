Nature's Remedy Cannabis (NRC) Unveils Exciting New Offerings Starting Today

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Nature's Remedy Cannabis (NRC), a leading destination for cannabis enthusiasts, is thrilled to announce a wave of exhilarating changes and innovations that will usher in the New Year with a bang. These enhancements are designed to provide our valued customers with an even more exceptional cannabis shopping experience.

FERNDALE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 1, 2024 / Today, Nature's Remedy Cannabis (NRC) is embarking on an exciting journey by reducing prices on most of our products. We're simplifying our pricing structure to provide more value to our customers, while still offering our beloved Always Deals, Ounce Deals, 5g for $30 Deals, and more.



New, fresh and enticing deals like Medible Mondays and Waxy Wednesdays. We're also introducing transparent pricing tiers for bulk flower purchases. Plus, in response to your feedback, customers can now use their points and enjoy discounts on products that were previously non-discountable. Customers can say goodbye to the non-discountable list once and for all.

Monday Madness, our monthly blowout sale happening on the last Monday of every month. NRC is committed to providing unbeatable value starting today.

Digital Punch Cards - Your Ticket to Exclusive Rewards

In 2023, NRC is launching the highly anticipated Digital Punch Cards, an exclusive rewards program that adds excitement to our loyalty program. New guests will receive an incredible 20% off their first purchase, along with a free 8th or edible. Customers can unlock a series of six additional discounts and rewards based on their loyalty, including 20% off non-discounted items (up to $60 off) on their 5th visit and an 8th for just $1 with a $60 purchase on their 6th visit. All this is possible when you have the NRC App downloaded and opt into Push Notifications. As a bonus, the 7th visit grants you triple points on that purchase.

Introducing the NRC Diamond Club

We're proud to introduce the NRC Diamond Club, an elite VIP club exclusively for our most valued clients. Qualifying for membership is a breeze, and once you're in, you'll gain access to exclusive perks and rewards, such as early access to limited product releases, a monthly $20 coupon (with a $100 minimum spend), secret menus, double Loyalty Points on select days, free nationwide shipping on CBD and accessories, and a special birthday goodie bag every year.

At NRC, we're gearing up for an extraordinary year ahead. We can't wait to welcome you to our dispensary starting today and share these thrilling developments with our incredible customers. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey into 2023.

About: NRC is a trusted name in the industry, dedicated to providing top-quality products, exceptional customer service, and a welcoming atmosphere. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, NRC continues to be a leading destination for cannabis enthusiasts.

