Azerbaijan Army Holds Tree-Planting Campaigns

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In pursuance of the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on declaring 2024 as the“Green World Solidarity Year” in Azerbaijan, tree-planting campaigns are being held in the Azerbaijan Army according to the instruction of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry.

In order to contribute to nature conservation, enhance environmental conditions, expand green spaces, promote ecological balance restoration, and enrich the atmosphere with oxygen, a significant number of evergreen trees are planted in the territories of military units stationed in various regions of the republic.

The Azerbaijan Army will continue to hold large-scale greening works and tree-planting campaigns in the current year.