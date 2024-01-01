Azerbaijan Army Holds Tree-Planting Campaigns

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In pursuance of the Order of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan on declaring 2024 as the“Green World Solidarity Year”
in Azerbaijan, tree-planting campaigns are being held in the
Azerbaijan Army according to the instruction of the Minister of
Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Azernews reports, citing
the Defence Ministry.
In order to contribute to nature conservation, enhance
environmental conditions, expand green spaces, promote ecological
balance restoration, and enrich the atmosphere with oxygen, a
significant number of evergreen trees are planted in the
territories of military units stationed in various regions of the
republic.
The Azerbaijan Army will continue to hold large-scale greening
works and tree-planting campaigns in the current year.
MENAFN01012024000195011045ID1107674004
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.