Tax Relief May Boost Azerbaijan's Agricultural Productivity

As of this year, sales of feed and feed additives in Azerbaijan
have been exempted from value-added tax (VAT) for another 3 years,
Azernews reports.
The period of exemption from VAT applied to sales of feed and
feed additives whose list is approved by the Cabinet of Ministers
in Azerbaijan will continue until January 1, 2027.
It should be noted that the production and sale of agricultural
products are tax-free, and explanations are given in separate
articles in the Tax Code. However, the subsequent circulation of
all agricultural products, i.e. supply, and trade, is not fully
tax-free. However, from January 1, 2020, sales of feed and feed
additives used in livestock and poultry farms were fully exempted
from VAT. The list of those goods was approved by Decision No. 251
of the Cabinet of Ministers dated June 30, 2022. This list includes
strong, coarse, and juicy fodder, vegetable and animal fodder,
certain amino acids used in animal husbandry and poultry, as well
as feed additives, minerals, vitamins and other substances included
in the feed.
It should be noted that the exemption from VAT for the
circulation of such products in all chains will of course have its
effect on the development of animal husbandry. Tax relief is one of
the main issues that can prevent the increase in the price of beef,
mutton, and poultry produced in the country.
Because people who sell beef do not always buy that animal from
farmers. Mostly, they get it from supply points. In this case, the
seller sells both the trade markup and the value-added tax paid by
him on the goods during the sale. As a result, VAT exemption for
beef and other livestock and poultry products will naturally cause
the final consumer to purchase that product at a lower cost.
Thus, the full exemption from VAT of sales of feed and feed
additives used in livestock and poultry farms is one of the
important reasons that can prevent the increase of prices in the
agricultural sector in general.
The VAT rate in the country is 18%.
