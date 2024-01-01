Missile Attack On Smila: Eight Houses Destroyed, 83 Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eight buildings were destroyed and another 83 were damaged after a Russian missile attack on the city of Smila, Cherkasy region.

Ihor Taburets, the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Restoration works are already in an active phase here. As of now, we have 91 damaged houses. Eight of them were destroyed. We will rebuild them from scratch. Another four are currently under question, we are waiting for the experts' conclusions," Taburets wrote.

According to the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, teams of utility workers and volunteers are working at the scene. The number of teams will increase tomorrow as more people arrive from other districts of Cherkasy region.

As Ukrinform reported, a 61-year-old woman who was injured in a Russian missile attack on December 29 died in Smila.

Photo: Ihor Taburets, Facebook