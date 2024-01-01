No Jordanians Injured In Japan Earthquake - Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan.1 (Petra)-- The Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates is monitoring the conditions of Jordanian citizens living and residing in Japan through the Jordanian Embassy in Tokyo due to the earthquake that struck Ishikawa Province in central Japan this morning, the department's director Sufian Qudah said.Qudah stressed that no Jordanians living or residing in Japan had been injured as a result of the earthquakes, urging Jordanians living there to avoid these locations and to heed the warnings given by the local authorities in this respect.The Jordanian embassy in Tokyo, according to Qudah, got in touch with three Jordanians who were on the embassy's lists and lived in that area. They checked on them and were instructed to get in touch with the embassy in case of any emergency, God forbid.He called on Jordanians in Japan to get in touch with the Ministry's Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs and the Jordanian embassy to seek assistance. The numbers to call are 00962799562903..00962799562471..00962799562193. Additionally, they can be reached via email at ..., or by calling the Embassy's emergency number in Tokyo, 00817044684184.