Gov't Communication Forum Hosts Agriculture Minister Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 1 (Petra)-- Government Communications Minister and Government Spokesperson Muhannad Mubaiden along with Agriculture Minister Khaled Hneifat will hold meeting with media outlets representatives, dubbed "The Agricutural Sector... Reality, Achievment and Challenges," at 2:00 pm in the communications ministry's headquarters.The gathering is part of the Government Communication Forum, which the Ministry started and holds discussions about broad themes and subjects amongst officials, the media, and members of the community.Journalists wishing to cover the meeting, need to show there a quarter of an hour early and provide the paperwork indicating they work for one of the media outlets.