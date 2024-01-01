(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart Watch Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Smart Watch Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's“Smart Watch Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the smart watch market size is predicted to reach $156.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%.

The growth in the smart watch market is due to the increasing health awareness among consumers. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest smart watch market share. Major players in the smart watch market include Apple Inc., Garmin, Fitbit, Motorola, Sony Corporation, LG Electronics, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Fossil Group Inc., Google Inc.

Smart Watch Market Segments

.By Product: Extension, Standalone, Classical

.By Operating System: Watch OS, Android/Wear OS, Other Operating Systems

.By Application: Personal Assistance, Wellness, Healthcare, Sports, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global smart watch market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A smartwatch is a computer-based wristwatch that provides many other features besides timekeeping such as monitoring the heart rate, tracking activity, and delivering day-round reminders. Smartwatches are used in medical, sports, gaming, and personal assistance.

The main product types of smart watches are extension, standalone, classical and are applied in personal assistance, wellness, healthcare, sports and others areas. The extension smartwatches are known as companion smartwatches and require a tethered phone to work. The main type of display in smart watch are AMOLED, PMOLED and TFT LCD that use operating system such as watch OS, android/wear OS and other operating systems.

