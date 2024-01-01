Awqaf Ministry Implements 3,000 Alternatives Punishments Since 2020

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 1 (Petra)-- Secretary-General of Awqaf Ministry and Islamic Affairs, Abdullah Al-Aqeel, affirmed that, in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice, 3,000 alternative punishments have been used in the ministry's mosques and women's affairs offices since 2020.The women prisoners are assigned to labor at the Ministry's women's affairs offices, the men prisoners are sent to the mosques to perform the necessary maintenance, cleaning, and other tasks, Al-Aqeel saidHe praised the collaboration with the Ministry of Justice in sending convicts to the Ministry of Endowments, noting that the two ministries had signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a new program for prisoners that includes memorizing and reciting the Qur'an. This initiative will have a positive impact on both the behavior of prisoners and the actual state of mosques.Al-Aqeel clarified that alternative punishments involve moving the convicted from one setting to another in an effort to modify their behavior. This is particularly important because mosque environments provide comfort and have an effect on behavior, as evidenced by the recent changes in the conduct of numerous convicted who have converted to mosque visits and regular attendance at the five daily prayers.