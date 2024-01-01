Tax Exemption On Deposits In Azerbaijan: New Rule Takes Effect

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. New rules on
taxation of bank deposits will come into force in Azerbaijan from
January 1, Trend reports.
In order to reduce the tax burden of the population in
Azerbaijan and to stimulate the long-term placement of savings, new
changes have been made to the Tax Code on taxation of interest
income on bank deposits depending on the amount.
For example, when a local bank and a branch of a foreign bank in
the Republic of Azerbaijan place a deposit in the national currency
for a period of 18 months or more in each bank (at a branch of a
foreign bank in the Republic of Azerbaijan) of natural persons and
pay the deposits. the deposit amount is no later than 18 months,
the full part of the calculated interest income is exempted from
tax for 3 years.
In addition, changes were made to the legislation regarding the
exemption from income tax of individuals of up to 200 manats of the
monthly interest income calculated on national currency deposits in
each bank.
In other cases, banks are expected to tax interest income at
source at the rate of 10 percent. This will apply to both local and
foreign currency interest income.
MENAFN01012024000187011040ID1107673945
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.