Russian Troops Shell Kupinask District, Killing Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have shelled the Kupiansk district in the Kharkiv region, killing a man in the town of Dvorichna.

The press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the enemy shelled the town of Dvorichna in the Kupiansk district: a civilian was killed. In addition, this morning, the Russian army carried out an airstrike on the village of Kucherivka, Kupiansk district. Residential and commercial buildings were damaged. According to preliminary information, a FAB-250 bomb was dropped," the post said.

At around 09:00 on January 1, Russian forces struck the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. According to preliminary reports from law enforcement officers, they used Uragan multiple rocket launchers.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Last night, Russian troops shelled Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi with artillery. An enemy shell hit a five-story residential building.

Photo credit: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office