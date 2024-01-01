Man Killed As Russians Shell Toretsk Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 65-year-old man was killed in a Russian shelling of the urban-type settlement of Pivdenne, Donetsk region, today, January 1.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"One more civilian was killed in Donetsk region on the first day of the new year. The Russians shelled Pivdenne of Toretsk community with artillery, killing a 65-year-old man," Filashkin said. Read also:
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops injured five residents of Donetsk region and damaged many civilian houses and commercial buildings in various areas of the region over the past day.
