Man Killed As Russians Shell Toretsk Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 65-year-old man was killed in a Russian shelling of the urban-type settlement of Pivdenne, Donetsk region, today, January 1.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"One more civilian was killed in Donetsk region on the first day of the new year. The Russians shelled Pivdenne of Toretsk community with artillery, killing a 65-year-old man," Filashkin said.

Russian troops shell Kupinask district,man

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops injured five residents of Donetsk region and damaged many civilian houses and commercial buildings in various areas of the region over the past day.