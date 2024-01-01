Invaders Shell Another Village In Kherson Region, Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled the village of Komyshany in Kherson region, injuring a woman.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian army attacked Komyshany," the post reads.

As noted, a residential building came under enemy fire. A woman was injured in her own home. She was diagnosed with a head injury and concussion.

Man killed as Russians shellcommunity

The victim was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian military shelled a residential building in Veletenske in Kherson region, killing a 73-year-old woman and wounding her 50-year-old daughter. Also, the Russian military shelled the village of Novokairy, Kherson region, injuring a civilian born in 1953.