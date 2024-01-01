Denmark's Queen Margrethe II To Step Down From Throne

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Denmark's Queen Margrethe II announced Sunday that she plans to
abdicate after 52 years and hand over the throne to her son, Crown
Prince Frederik, Azernews reports, citing AP.
The queen, who is Europe's longest-reigning living monarch,
announced during her New Year's speech that she would step down on
Jan. 14th, which is the anniversary of her own accession to the
throne at age 31 following the death of her father, King Frederik
IX.
Margrethe, 83, said the back surgery she underwent in early 2023
led to“thoughts about the future” and when to pass on the
responsibilities of the crown to her son.“I have decided that now
is the right time,” she said in her speech.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen paid tribute to her in a
statement, offering a“heartfelt thank you to Her Majesty the Queen
for her lifelong dedication and tireless efforts for the
Kingdom.”
Margrethe is the“epitome of Denmark” Frederiksen's statement
read, and“throughout the years has put words and feelings into who
we are as a people and as a nation.”
The 6-foot-tall (1), chain-smoking Margrethe has
been one of the most popular public figures in Denmark, where the
monarch's role is largely ceremonial. She often walked the streets
of Copenhagen virtually unescorted and won the admiration of Danes
for her warm manners and for her talents as a linguist and
designer.
A keen skier, she was a member of a Danish women's air force
unit as a princess, taking part in judo courses and endurance tests
in the snow. Margrethe remained tough even as she grew older. In
2011, at age 70, she visited Danish troops in southern Afghanistan
wearing a military jumpsuit.
As monarch, she crisscrossed the country and regularly visited
Greenland and the Faeroe Islands, the two semi-independent
territories which are part of the Danish Realm, and was met
everywhere by cheering crowds.
Denmark has Europe's oldest ruling monarchy, which traces its
line back to the Viking king Gorm the Old, who died in 958.
Although Magrethe is head of state, the Danish Constitution
strictly ruled out her involvement in party politics.
Yet the queen was clearly well-versed in law and knew the
contents of the legislation she was called upon to sign.
She received training in French and English from her earliest
years, as well as Swedish from her mother. In addition to
archaeology, she studied philosophy, political science and
economics at universities in Copenhagen, Aarhus and Cambridge along
with the London School of Economics and the Sorbonne in Paris.
Ever since his birth on May 26, 1968, Frederik André Henrik
Christian has been the heir to the Danish throne.
He is the oldest son of Queen Margrethe and her late French-born
husband, Prince Henrik, who died February 2018. Frederik, 55, has a
younger brother, Prince Joachim.
Since the age of 18, he has served as regent whenever his mother
was outside the kingdom and carried out official duties, shaking
hands with thousands and receiving foreign dignitaries.
The queen's announcement made up only a few sentences at the end
of her wide-ranging New Year's speech which reflected on the
“turbulence and upheaval in the world” amid the wars in the Middle
East and Ukraine, and the climate crisis.
But she also thanked her nation's people for“the warmth and
hospitality I meet with everywhere in Denmark.”
While lavishing accolades on the queen, the prime minister also
looked to the future.
“In the new year, Crown Prince Frederik will be proclaimed king.
Crown Princess Mary will become queen. The kingdom will have a new
regent and a new royal couple,” he said in his statement.“We can
look forward to all of this in the knowledge that they are ready
for the responsibility and the task.”
