Mysterious Ambush Claims Lives Of 5 Linked To Notorious Sharifa Bibi Case

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A tragic incident unfolded in Dera Ismail Khan as five individuals fell victim to a mysterious firing by unknown assailants. The grim episode transpired within the jurisdiction of Chaudhwan police station, specifically on Matta Road.

According to law enforcement, the victims, riding on a motorcycle, were deliberately targeted. Notably, these individuals were previously implicated in the infamous Sharifa Bibi case. The incident in 2018 saw Sharifa Bibi publicly humiliated by influential figures in the area, leading to the registration of an FIR against the perpetrators.

Among the deceased were a father and son, identified as Sajawal, Inayatullah, Naimatullah, and Kifayatullah, with one individual remaining unidentified. The accused managed to flee the scene, leaving the authorities with the challenging task of solving this heinous crime.