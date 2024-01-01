Kuwait Cultural Council Mourns Writer Naji Al-Zaid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 1 (KUNA) --The General Secretariat of Kuwait National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) mourned Dr. Naji Al-Zaid who passed away on Monday.
In a statement released on Monday, the secretariat conveyed condolences of the Minister of Information, Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and NCCAL Chairman Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi to the family of the deceased.
Naji Al-Zaid is considered to be one of the most prominent men of culture and literature in the Kuwaiti and Arab cultural scenes, and has worked as a faculty member at the College of Medicine in Kuwait University for many years.
Moreover, he had been a member of the editorial staff of the Kuwaiti cultural magazine, "Alam Al-Maarefa," for many years, marked with contributions to the editions. (end)
