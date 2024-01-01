Arab Parliament Chief Calls For End To Sudan Violence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- The chief of the Arab Parliament Adel Al-Asoumi on Monday urged Sudan's warring parties to take the steps needed to deescalate the surging violence in the war-battered country, saying the Cairo-based legislative bloc backs any measure aiming to restore peace there.
Against the backdrop of Sudan's Independence Day, he underlined that Khartoum is going through a "delicate and dangerous" phase that requires further pan-Arab cooperation to cease the bloodshed, subsequently leading to a political solution to the conflict.
Sudan, since months ago, has been witnessing fierce fighting between army troops and a paramilitary squad after squabbles over mechanisms of power transfer from military to civil rule. (end)
