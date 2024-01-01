December 2023 Was A Mixed Bag For Major Auto Companies

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 1 (IANS) The last month of 2023 turned out to be a mixed bag for automobile makers in India, as some logged volume growth while some others saw negative sales.

Passenger car major Maruti Suzuki India Ltd closed last month with a slightly lower sales numbers, while Tata Motors Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd logged volume growth.

According to Maruti Suzuki, it sold a total of 137,551 units (domestic 110,667 units, exports 26,884 units) last month as against 139,347 units (domestic 117,551 units, exports 21,796 units) sold in December 2022.

Maruti Suzuki's overall volume was pulled down by lower sales of its mini, compact and midsize cars while the utility vehicles logged sales growth.

On the other hand, commercial and passenger vehicle major Tata Motors said it sold 77,855 units in the domestic market last month as against 74,356 units sold in December 2022.

Similarly, another commercial vehicle maker, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, sold 8,026 units during the period under review, up from 7,221 units sold in December 2022.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said its overall auto sales for December 2023 stood at 60,188 vehicles, a growth of 6 per cent, including exports.

Two and three wheeler-major Bajaj Auto Ltd sold 326,806 units last month, up from 281,514 units sold during the corresponding period in 2022.

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 301,898 units in December 2023, marking a growth of 25 per cent as against 242,012 units sold in December 2022.

Eicher Motors, which makes two-wheelers like Bullet, logged a sales of 63,387 units last month, down from 68,400 units sold in December 2022.

