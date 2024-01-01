‘Bigg Boss 17’: Elimination Time For Rinku, Neil; Ayesha, Abhishek Safe

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) The latest episode of the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 17' saw double eviction.

The first to get eliminated from the game was Rinku Dhawan, whose elimination was announced before the New Year party at the 'Bigg Boss 17' house.

The other contestants gave a tearful goodbye to her, and felt better as soon as they arrived at the party.

The second person to get eliminated from the show was Neil Bhatt, who had been nominated for the entire season. With Neil and Aishwarya gone, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are the only married couple left in the house.

Krushna Abhishek announced the elimination of Neil during the episode, which the housemates believed to be a joke. However, Neil stood up and told everyone that he was aware of the situation.

With the elimination of Rinku and Neil, nominated contestants Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar are safe so far.

