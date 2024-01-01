Delhi: 10-Year-Old And Uncle Drown In Canal, Search Operation On To Recover Bodies

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) A 10-year-old boy and his uncle drowned in a canal in south Delhi, police said on Monday, adding that the operation to recover bodies is still going on.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening.

According to police, information was received at 3.54 p.m. on Sunday at Badarpur police station regarding the drowning of boy, Yash Kumar and his uncle, Sachin Paswan.

Acting on the information a police team reached the spot, situated behind NTPC adjacent to Lohia Pul on Agra Canal, Badarpur, and thereupon, met the caller Manisha, wife of Sachin, a resident of Jaitpur,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Rajesh Deo said.

She revealed that Yash was playing near the canal and slipped into while washing his hands from the bank of the canal.

"Sachin, who was also there, had seen Yash falling in the canal, so he also jumped in to rescue him, but he too had drowned in the canal," the DCP said.

Yash's brother, who too was there, had witnessed his brother and uncle drowning in the canal.

"The rescue teams including Fire Brigade, Ambulance, NDRF (East) with five deep divers/life guards and a boat were called. Every possible endeavour was made to rescue both the said drowned persons, but the bodies couldn't be traced till late evening yesterday and the search operation was closed about 8 p.m.," said the DCP.

However, on Monday from 9 a.m. onwards, the search operation is going on, and a special team of 27 trained members was also called from NDRF, Dwarka with three more boats.

"Besides this, one hydra (big sized) has also been arranged for helping the operation. The operation is still going on, but none of the bodies could have been recovered so far. However, the entire above teams have been making every effort to trace the drowned ones," said the DCP.

