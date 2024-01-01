Himachal To Start Phase II Of Solar Power Projects

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Jan 1 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, on Monday decided to start Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start Up Yojna Phase (II), for setting up solar power projects for those aged between 21 and 45 years, besides achieving the government's 'clean energy' initiatives.

The Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start Up Yojna focuses on the installation of solar plants with capacities ranging from 100 kW to 500 kW, thereby contributing substantially to the state's renewable energy targets.

This will not only provide self-employment opportunities but will also stimulate economic growth amongst the youth in times to come, an official statement said.

Under the scheme, the participants will receive a monthly income of around Rs 20,000 for 25 years for a 100 kW to be installed in three bighas, and Rs 40,000 and Rs 1 lakh per month for the projects with a capacity of 200 kW and 500 kW to be set up in five and 10 bighas, respectively.

The beneficiary of the scheme will have to pay just 10 per cent of the amount as security deposit whereas 70 per cent bank loan will be facilitated by the government that will also provide 30 per cent equity.

The Cabinet also approved to start Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar from January 8 across the state during which interaction with beneficiaries of government schemes will be held at clusters of villages till February 12.

