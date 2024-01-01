Restrictive Policies Against Women's Activities And Education Persist: The Journal

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Tabasum Nasiry

The Journal responded to a United Nations Security Council resolution on Afghanistan by noting that it calls for a special representative and highlights ongoing restrictions on women's activities and education.

The Journal publication reports that Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, wants to introduce a special envoy to promote the recommendations of the independent report, especially concerning gender and human rights.

The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution to engage with the Taliban administration by appointing a special representative for Afghanistan.

This resolution, passed with 13 votes in favour and 2 abstentions, declares that the United Nations is seriously committed to preserving Afghanistan's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and national unity and announces its support for a peaceful, stable, prosperous, and inclusive Afghanistan.

Furthermore, the Journal publication, noting that the imposition of restrictions has affected girls and women in Afghanistan, emphasized that the Taliban had initially committed to adopting a softer policy compared to their first rule in Afghanistan.

While this is the case, respecting human rights, especially the rights of women and girls, lifting the ban on the education of women and girls, forming an inclusive government, and cutting ties with terrorist networks are the basic preconditions of the international community for recognizing the Taliban administration.

Additionally, the report states that after the Taliban regime came to power in November 2022, women and girls in Afghanistan were prohibited from entering parks, recreational exhibitions, sports halls, and public baths.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram