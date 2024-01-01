Sattler College Eliminates Tuition, Invests In Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Students at Sattler College are committed to financial gratitude.

Sattler College students with their professor.

Sattler College is choosing to see students as trustworthy investments for the Kingdom of God.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where higher education often comes with a significant financial burden, Sattler College presents a groundbreaking approach that goes beyond financial relief. The college is launching the Entrustment program beginning January 2024, a pioneering model that intertwines a commitment to service and financial gratitude.Investing in Service and Learning:At the heart of Sattler College's mission is the desire to cultivate a generation of builders who are not only academically accomplished but also deeply committed to serving their communities and advancing the Kingdom of God. The Entrustment program reflects this by offering students a fully funded education in return for students' commitment to engage in Kingdom Service and Financial Gratitude.The program is built upon two fundamental pillars:Kingdom Service: Encouraging students to apply what they learn at Sattler in practical ways, whether in their local communities, churches, or through various professions such as healthcare, education, or technology.Financial Gratitude: While there's no legal obligation, students and alumni are encouraged to contribute back to the college as they are able, fostering a culture of generosity and enabling those who come after them to have the same opportunitiesTrust Based Model:Sattler College's approach is not reliant on government funding. Instead, it is underpinned by the collective efforts of the college's donor community and alumni contributions. This ensures a sustaining cycle of education and service, benefitting both current and future generations of students.Eligibility and Commitment:To be eligible for the Entrustment program, students must be enrolled in an undergraduate or certificate program at Sattler College and maintain satisfactory academic progress. The Entrustment Commitment, integral to the student agreement, is a testament to the college's trust in its students as responsible stewards of the education and opportunities provided to them.A Call to Action:Sattler College invites prospective students and donors to be part of this transformative initiative. Through Entrustment, the college envisions graduates equipped to serve with the spirit of "power, love, and a sound mind" (2 Timothy 1:7), unencumbered by the constraints of financial debt.For more information on the Entrustment, visitEnroll today at

